Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $8.34 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,831,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,827,000 after buying an additional 476,981 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,026,000 after buying an additional 373,776 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 673.9% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 429,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,059,000 after buying an additional 373,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,195,000 after purchasing an additional 297,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $119.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,618. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $101.27 and a 1 year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

