CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.09 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share.

Shares of CACI stock traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,991. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a 12-month low of $190.16 and a 12-month high of $266.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.97 and a 200 day moving average of $237.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get CACI International alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CACI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.22.

In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.29 per share, for a total transaction of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,320.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.