CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CAE in a report released on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.43 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

CAE has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CAE from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

CAE stock opened at $29.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CAE has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $31.29. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.01, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

