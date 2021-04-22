California Water Service Group (CWT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, analysts expect California Water Service Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CWT opened at $61.22 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $61.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day moving average is $52.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.23%.

CWT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Seaport Global Securities lowered California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

In related news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total value of $26,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in California Water Service Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

