California Water Service Group Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NYSE:CWT)

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for California Water Service Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CWT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

CWT stock opened at $61.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 0.08.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.23%.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

