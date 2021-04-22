Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. increased its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,611,000 after acquiring an additional 697,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,135. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $673.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

