Callisto Network Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $35.57 million and $162,328.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Callisto Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

