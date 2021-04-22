Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 16.43%.

Cambridge Bancorp stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.30. The company had a trading volume of 7,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The firm has a market cap of $572.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

CATC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cambridge Bancorp from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

