Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $117.15

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.15 and last traded at $117.12, with a volume of 699467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.73 and its 200 day moving average is $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 65.87%.

In related news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total transaction of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,250,000 after buying an additional 90,727 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,717,000 after buying an additional 118,560 shares in the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,811,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,160,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,933,000 after buying an additional 276,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,104,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

