Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Issues Earnings Results

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $1.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CP traded up $11.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $367.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $214.54 and a one year high of $390.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $370.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway are set to split on Monday, May 17th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, April 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, May 14th.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $486.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $423.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.13.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

