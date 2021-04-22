Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Raised to C$37.00 at CSFB

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target upped by stock analysts at CSFB from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CU. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.88.

Shares of CU traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$34.55. 180,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,331. The firm has a market cap of C$9.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$29.37 and a 12-month high of C$35.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$32.26.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$881.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 1.7000001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total transaction of C$84,099.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,341,675.87. Insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $136,478 in the last ninety days.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

