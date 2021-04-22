Canal Capital Management LLC Buys 2,234 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 60,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 35,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.82. 254,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,369,832. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.58 and a 52 week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

