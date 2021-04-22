Canal Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $21.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $870.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,411. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $492.00 and a 12 month high of $893.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $744.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $755.21. The company has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total value of $8,398,782.80. Insiders sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

