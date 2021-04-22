Canal Capital Management LLC Has $230,000 Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Canal Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,385,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,997 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,572,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,301,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,743,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 16,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,751. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.39. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.27, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

In other news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 12,578 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $476,077.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,674 shares in the company, valued at $6,384,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lowery sold 28,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $1,064,717.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 327,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,424,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,139 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

OMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Owens & Minor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.45.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

