Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.85

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and traded as high as $25.94. Canfor shares last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 34,678 shares trading hands.

CFPZF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Canfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canfor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canfor from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canfor from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day moving average is $17.79.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

