CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) vs. OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Head-To-Head Survey

CannaSys (OTCMKTS:MJTK) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CannaSys and OptimizeRx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CannaSys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A OptimizeRx $24.60 million 32.98 -$3.14 million ($0.19) -254.05

CannaSys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OptimizeRx.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CannaSys and OptimizeRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CannaSys 0 0 0 0 N/A OptimizeRx 0 0 4 0 3.00

OptimizeRx has a consensus price target of $69.75, suggesting a potential upside of 44.50%. Given OptimizeRx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OptimizeRx is more favorable than CannaSys.

Profitability

This table compares CannaSys and OptimizeRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CannaSys N/A N/A N/A OptimizeRx -16.20% -10.86% -8.66%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.4% of OptimizeRx shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of CannaSys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of OptimizeRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

CannaSys has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OptimizeRx has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OptimizeRx beats CannaSys on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CannaSys

CannaSys, Inc. provides technology services for the cannabis industry. The company offers Citizen Toke, a text-message-based transaction and promotion platform focused on user acquisition and customer engagement for both regulated cannabis retailers and branded products companies. It also offers BumpUp Rewards, a membership rewards loyalty program designed for social media ties and an electronic solution for providing gifts, points, and discounts to friends and family; and CannaLIMS, a laboratory management information system product focuses on the cannabis marketplace. The company's products serve medical and recreational growers, dispensers, and customers. CannaSys, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and clinical messaging services. The company's products and applications also comprise brand support services, which focuses on educating and working with pharmaceutical manufacturers on identifying, formulating, and implementing new eRx media strategies, including drug file integration, sales force training, and strategy development services for promoting their products. In addition, it operates cloud based Mobile Health Messenger platform that provides interactive health messaging for enhanced medication adherence and care coordination; and HIPAA-compliant automated mobile messaging platform that allows pharmaceutical manufactures and related entities to directly engage with patients to enhance regimen compliance. Further, the company offers patient programs with treatment and affordability information, lifestyle and condition trackers, Internet device connectivity, forms, and surveys. OptimizeRx Corporation is headquartered in Rochester, Michigan.

