Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $125.99

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €125.99 ($148.22) and traded as high as €153.40 ($180.47). Capgemini shares last traded at €150.00 ($176.47), with a volume of 375,613 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €145.52 and its 200-day moving average price is €125.99.

About Capgemini (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

