Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,683 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $266.31. 194,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,156,433. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.91 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.69. The firm has a market cap of $312.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.57, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

