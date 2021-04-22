Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,491 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 69.1% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17,777.8% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.23.

NYSE:GS traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $336.51. The company had a trading volume of 41,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,561. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.36 and a twelve month high of $356.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $116.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Insiders sold 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.