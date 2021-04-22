Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Invests $193,000 in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.11. 1,665,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,269,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of -293.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.89 billion. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on F. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

