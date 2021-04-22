Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.10 Million in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF comprises 1.3% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 63,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 67,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period.

Shares of HYD stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $62.41. 26,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,675. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average of $61.37.

