Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Makes New $13.38 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,377,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.8% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $418.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,850. The company has a 50 day moving average of $399.82 and a 200 day moving average of $375.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $419.48.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

