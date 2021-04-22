Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,246 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,561,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 347,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $3.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.08. 17,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,066. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.52. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $161.25 and a 1 year high of $304.93.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

