Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,708 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.99. The stock had a trading volume of 117,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,962. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $97.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.30.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.