Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Takes $275,000 Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,518 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.61. 164,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,345,255. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.80. The firm has a market cap of $137.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.92.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.