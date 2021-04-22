Capital One Financial Comments on Penn Virginia Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

PVAC opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $192.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $20.18.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVAC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Penn Virginia by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 40,308 shares during the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

