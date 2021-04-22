Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price objective raised by CIBC to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Capital Power from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. CSFB increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Capital Power to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$39.67.

Get Capital Power alerts:

CPX stock opened at C$38.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.61. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of C$23.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The company had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital Power will post 1.8099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,180,466.50.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.