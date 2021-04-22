Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.53

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.53 and traded as high as $41.45. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 65,663 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $82.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.68.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($9.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($8.08) by ($1.91).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capital Senior Living stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

