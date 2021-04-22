Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 8,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 5,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACN opened at $290.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $272.24 and a 200 day moving average of $252.84. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $291.15.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at $50,521,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total transaction of $807,301.61. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,558 shares of company stock valued at $11,992,586. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

