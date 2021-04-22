Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) PT Set at €170.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) has been assigned a €170.00 ($200.00) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €126.00 ($148.24) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €132.57 ($155.97).

Get Carl Zeiss Meditec alerts:

Shares of ETR AFX opened at €145.05 ($170.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion and a PE ratio of 99.55. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a fifty-two week low of €80.65 ($94.88) and a fifty-two week high of €148.20 ($174.35). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €131.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €121.57.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Company Profile

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carl Zeiss Meditec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.