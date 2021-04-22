CarLotz Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 24,012 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,222% compared to the average daily volume of 1,816 call options.

LOTZ stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. CarLotz has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $12.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96.

Get CarLotz alerts:

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $37.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOTZ shares. William Blair assumed coverage on CarLotz in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research started coverage on CarLotz in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CarLotz stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.07% of CarLotz at the end of the most recent quarter.

About CarLotz

CarLotz, Inc operates as a used car and motorcycles retailer. It offers cars, compacts, convertibles, coupes, SUVs, trucks, vans, and wagons. The company's services include inspection, cleaning, photography, listings on major car buying websites, and management of buyer inquiries and test drives at its retail stores.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for CarLotz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarLotz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.