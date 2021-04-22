CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CarMax by 29.3% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,864,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 4.2% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 20.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $1,155,357.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,814.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,396 shares of company stock valued at $28,060,337. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $128.93 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $64.40 and a one year high of $136.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.39.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Argus lifted their target price on CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

