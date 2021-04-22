Carnival Co. &’s (CUK) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CUK. Peel Hunt began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Shares of CUK opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.30. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,946 shares of company stock worth $5,331,212. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.