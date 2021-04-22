Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Shares Gap Down to $41.67

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.67, but opened at $40.45. Carpenter Technology shares last traded at $39.83, with a volume of 925 shares trading hands.

CRS has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.63.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $348.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.00 million. Carpenter Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1,181.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 699,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth $18,276,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,509,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after buying an additional 608,468 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,889,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,145,000 after buying an additional 481,824 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,841,000 after buying an additional 370,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

