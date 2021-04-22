Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%.

CSV stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other news, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $65,990.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,371,893.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $143,107 and sold 4,377 shares valued at $159,097. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CSV shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.