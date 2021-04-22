Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Carriage Services, Inc. is a leading provider of death care services and products in the United States. Carriage provides a complete range of services relating to funerals, burials and cremations, including the use of funeral homes and motor vehicles, the performance of cemetery interment services and the management and maintenance of cemetery grounds. They also sell related products and merchandise including caskets, burial vaults, garments, cemetery interment rights, stone and bronze memorials, as well as other items. “

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Shares of CSV opened at $36.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $648.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Carriage Services has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $38.22.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Christopher Manceaux bought 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.86 per share, with a total value of $30,194.12. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,386.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carlos R. Quezada bought 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $25,282.50. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,036.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,092 shares of company stock worth $143,107 and sold 4,377 shares worth $159,097. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carriage Services (CSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.