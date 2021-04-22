Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,133 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Cars.com by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Cars.com by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cars.com by 113.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cars.com by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 124,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James F. Rogers sold 11,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $153,815.06. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CARS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Benchmark raised Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

NYSE CARS opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $875.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.41.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.57 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 151.54% and a positive return on equity of 17.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

