Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY)’s stock price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.78 and last traded at $6.78. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.54.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12.

About Casino, Guichard-Perrachon Société Anonyme (OTCMKTS:CGUSY)

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon SociÃ©tÃ© Anonyme operates as a food retailer in France and internationally. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, discount stores, cash and carry stores, and e-commerce sites; as well as shopping centers. It also offers private label products; and operates as a non-food retailer.

