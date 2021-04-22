Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cassava Sciences Inc. is focused on the early detection and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s. Cassava Sciences Inc., formerly known as Pain Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.75.

SAVA opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. Cassava Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.63 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.29 and a beta of 1.47.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVA. JBF Capital Inc. raised its stake in Cassava Sciences by 582.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

