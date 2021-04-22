CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $61.44

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.44 and traded as high as C$71.57. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$71.49, with a volume of 197,253 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCL.B shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$80.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.82, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$69.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$61.44.

In other news, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 7,700 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$531,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,857 shares in the company, valued at C$4,268,133. Also, Director Stuart W. Lang sold 50,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.27, for a total transaction of C$3,363,705.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 625,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$42,111,164.73. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,300 shares of company stock worth $4,280,437.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

