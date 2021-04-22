Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FUN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the fourth quarter worth $2,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,585. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $22.81 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.22.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.42) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $33.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

