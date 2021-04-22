Celestica (CLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.27 per share for the quarter.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.87 billion.

Shares of CLS opened at C$10.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.22. Celestica has a 1 year low of C$6.31 and a 1 year high of C$11.99.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

