Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Major Shareholder Sells $24,335.50 in Stock

Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) major shareholder Bradley S. Hargreaves sold 97,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $24,335.50. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

OTCMKTS:CMXC opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30. Cell MedX Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.80.

Get Cell MedX alerts:

About Cell MedX

Cell MedX Corp., a biotech company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products for patients with diabetes, Parkinson's disease, high blood pressure, neuropathy, and kidney functions. It develops and manufactures eBalance Pro System for professional use by healthcare practitioners in a clinical setting; and eBalance Home System for home use for general relaxation and for the temporary relief of pain due to sore and/or aching muscles.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cell MedX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cell MedX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.