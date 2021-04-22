Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,890 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Centene by 1.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 425,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,821,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth $488,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the third quarter worth $776,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in Centene by 12.1% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 109,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $72.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.78.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $28.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.68.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

