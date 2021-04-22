Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) in a research report released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centogene from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG opened at $11.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of -2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Centogene has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $27.10.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. Analysts predict that Centogene will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centogene in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Centogene by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Centogene by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Centogene during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Centogene by 109.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

