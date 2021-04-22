Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Stock Holdings Increased by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Central Securities during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Central Securities during the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Central Securities in the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the period. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:CET traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.98. 10,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,058. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35. Central Securities Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $39.33.

In other Central Securities news, Director Simms C. Browning bought 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $35,414.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,258 shares in the company, valued at $641,997.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,446. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

