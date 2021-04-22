Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,873,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386,068 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for 4.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.62% of Cerner worth $134,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cerner by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,575,000 after buying an additional 236,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Cerner by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after buying an additional 667,202 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Cerner by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after buying an additional 100,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cerner by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after buying an additional 1,059,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $265,305,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist boosted their target price on Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

NASDAQ CERN traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $76.10. 18,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,423,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.66. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.11 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $750,208.11. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

