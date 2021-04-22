Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 25,894 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Vital Farms worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vital Farms by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.25% of the company’s stock.

VITL stock opened at $25.26 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $43.30.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 14,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $361,486.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,641 shares in the company, valued at $361,486.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $674,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,920.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 158,564 shares of company stock valued at $3,822,815.

VITL has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

