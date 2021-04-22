Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,410 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $2,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RFP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter worth about $222,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

RFP opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.57 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $16.67.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $38,831.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RFP. TheStreet raised Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.