Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,387 Shares of SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 306,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SIGA Technologies were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIGA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIGA opened at $7.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $573.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.53. SIGA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $8.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99.

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security and infectious disease markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. SIGA Technologies, Inc has a strategic partnership with Cipla Therapeutics to deliver sustained innovation and access to antibacterial drugs primarily against biothreats.

